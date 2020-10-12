New small business aims to provide healthy options to the community

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than two thirds of West Virginia adults are overweight or obese, according to the CDC. Which is why a new small business decided to open, even during a pandemic.

Bridge Nutrition is new to the Bridgeport area and they are focusing on providing customers with healthy options packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Their teas, protein shakes, smoothies and coffee can all serve as meal replacements.

The owner, Dena Milner, said this is something they believe the area needed.

“Everyone needs that option of something healthy,” Milner said. “A lot of times something healthy doesn’t translate into something that tastes good, so what we offer is something that tastes good, it’s going to fill you up, you’re getting all the nutrition you require,” she said.

The owner also mentioned they will offer fitness classes outside of their business this spring.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.