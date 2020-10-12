Advertisement

New small business aims to provide healthy options to the community

New business providing healthy options to the community through shakes, smoothies, coffee and much more.
New business providing healthy options to the community through shakes, smoothies, coffee and much more.(Veronica Ogbe)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than two thirds of West Virginia adults are overweight or obese, according to the CDC. Which is why a new small business decided to open, even during a pandemic.

Bridge Nutrition is new to the Bridgeport area and they are focusing on providing customers with healthy options packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Their teas, protein shakes, smoothies and coffee can all serve as meal replacements.

The owner, Dena Milner, said this is something they believe the area needed.

“Everyone needs that option of something healthy,” Milner said. “A lot of times something healthy doesn’t translate into something that tastes good, so what we offer is something that tastes good, it’s going to fill you up, you’re getting all the nutrition you require,” she said.

The owner also mentioned they will offer fitness classes outside of their business this spring.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barbour Protest

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fairmont State University introduced COVID-19 surveillance testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Fairmont State University began phase one of their campus wide surveillance testing.

News

Gov. Debate Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gov. Justice, Salango set to square off in only debate before Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Exactly three weeks before Election Day, for the first and only time, West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice will debate his 2020 challenger, Democrat Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

Latest News

News

Barbour County students call for an end to county’s school closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The West Virginia Department of Education has declared Barbour County gold for, yet another, week. But just because students are allowed by the state to learn in-person does not mean they will.

News

Water shut off on Dent Street in Elkins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Dent Street in Elkins is closed for repair of a water-main leak, Elkins City Hall announced.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The free testing will be in Randolph County at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

News

WVU receives $1.2 million telehealth grant to connect rural ERs with medical specialists

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU researcher Scott Findley has received a $1.2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to bring telehealth capabilities to rural emergency departments across West Virginia.

News

Ruby Memorial Hospital to have restricted parking during WVU football game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Parking at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital will be restricted for the WVU football game on Oct. 17 and no tailgating will be allowed.

News

Road paving in Elkins will affect three streets

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Elkins City Hall announced that road paving operations in Elkins continue tonight, Oct. 12, from 6 pm-7 pm.