No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Rescheduled to Dec. 12

WACO, Texas (WDTV) - Baylor’s home matchup next Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State has been postponed to Dec. 12.

The decision was made as a result of the recent positive COVID-19 tests at Baylor during the week. The Bears suspended all football-related activities last Thursday.

Last Saturday, WVU hosted Baylor and defeated the Bears in double-overtime at Milan Puskar Stadium, 27-21.

