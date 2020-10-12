Advertisement

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Rescheduled to Dec. 12

Decision was made due to positive COVID-19 tests at Baylor
Baylor football
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WDTV) - Baylor’s home matchup next Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State has been postponed to Dec. 12.

The decision was made as a result of the recent positive COVID-19 tests at Baylor during the week. The Bears suspended all football-related activities last Thursday.

Last Saturday, WVU hosted Baylor and defeated the Bears in double-overtime at Milan Puskar Stadium, 27-21.

