Road paving in Elkins will affect three streets
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins City Hall announced that road paving operations in Elkins continue tonight, Oct. 12, from 6 pm-7 pm.
The following streets will be affected:
- Davis Avenue, between Fifth Street and the bridge over the Tygart River
- Third Street, between Davis Avenue and Kerens Avenue
- Railroad Avenue, between Sweco Furniture (which is between Second Street and Third Street) and Fourth Street
There is no parking along these streets between 6 pm Monday and 7 am Tuesday, announced the city.
