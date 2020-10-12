Advertisement

Road paving in Elkins will affect three streets

Road construction
Road construction(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins City Hall announced that road paving operations in Elkins continue tonight, Oct. 12, from 6 pm-7 pm.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Davis Avenue, between Fifth Street and the bridge over the Tygart River
  • Third Street, between Davis Avenue and Kerens Avenue
  • Railroad Avenue, between Sweco Furniture (which is between Second Street and Third Street) and Fourth Street

There is no parking along these streets between 6 pm Monday and 7 am Tuesday, announced the city.

