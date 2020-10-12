Road paving in Elkins will affect three streets

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins City Hall announced that road paving operations in Elkins continue tonight, Oct. 12, from 6 pm-7 pm.

The following streets will be affected:

Davis Avenue, between Fifth Street and the bridge over the Tygart River

Third Street, between Davis Avenue and Kerens Avenue

Railroad Avenue, between Sweco Furniture (which is between Second Street and Third Street) and Fourth Street

There is no parking along these streets between 6 pm Monday and 7 am Tuesday, announced the city.

