Roy “Red” Lawrence Feather

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Roy “Red” Lawrence Feather, 90, of Fairmont, went to be with his wife Donna on October 11, 2020, at Fazio’s Assisted Living.  He was born on January 31, 1930, in Independence, the only son of the late James Lawrence and Aleatha Lovesta (Pratt) Feather. After graduating East Fairmont High School, Red attended Fairmont State and later went on to work for Owens-Illinois and the Marion County Board of Education as a school bus operator. He coached the Marion County Little League and Senior League for many years. He played for the Post 17 1947 American League Baseball, the Methodist Temple Basketball Church League, West Virginia State Fairmont Moose Basketball, Fairmont Semi-Professional Basketball Team, Jewell’s Confectionary. Red is survived by his son, Colonel John “Pluck” Feather, of Washington D.C.; daughter, Tracy Carvillano and husband Mark, of Fairmont; step-daughter, Rhonda Ice and her son Shane Ice, of Fairmont; grandchildren, Christopher Carvillano and fiancé Baylee Abbott, and Noah Carvillano, all of Fairmont; brother-in-law, Henry Kendall Baker and wife Debbie, of Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Beverly Ann Ferrell and husband Butch, of Fairmont, Carol Jo Cornwell, of Fairmont, Pauline Baker, of Allentown, Margaret Ann Baker, of Fairmont, and Jane Baker, of Fairmont; as well as many loving nieces and nephews, whom he treated like his own. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Donna Jean Feather, who passed on March 18, 2019. He was also preceded in death by son, James “Jimmy” Boo Boo Kendall Feather, who passed away on June 09, 1965, and brother-in-law, William “Will” Baker. The Feather and Carvillano family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Care Partners, West Virginia Caring, and Fazio’s Assisted Living, particularly Cora Fazio, Stacey Hayes, Linda Fletcher, Myra Johnson, Barbara Kees, Candy Kellar, Stormy Kellar, Lisa Moscufo, Alyssa Nicholson, Christina Poston, Taliah Taylor, and Debbie Ziegle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Red’s memory to Marion County Humane Society, PO Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. A private family viewing and ceremony will be held as we continue to honor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

