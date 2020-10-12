Advertisement

Ruby Memorial Hospital to have restricted parking during WVU football game

The parking lot of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital (Source: Hunter Wilson)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Parking at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital will be restricted for the WVU football game on Oct. 17. and tailgating will not be allowed, announced WVU Medicine.

Milan Puskar Stadium will be limited to 25% capacity for upcoming WVU football games.

The following parking guidelines have been issued by WVU Medicine’s Security Department:

  • The vehicles of all patients and visitors who are staying at the hospital past Friday at midnight will need to move their vehicles into the parking garage located outside the Emergency Department (ED).
  • All patients and visitors are required to pick up their game day passes at the Emergency Department checkpoint leading to the garage when they arrive to park starting Saturday morning.
  • Patients being discharged are to use the ED canopy for pick-up.
  • Patients and visitors who need access to the hospital will need to use the back entrance of Ruby; signage will be displayed for way finding.
  • Patient pick-up and drop-off during the game will occur through the Emergency Department starting Friday at midnight and running through Sunday at noon.

Those with questions about game day parking can contact the Security Department at 304-598-4444.

