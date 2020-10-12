Senior citizens brave rain to walk for Alzheimer’s Awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central- Clarksburg West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser was held despite the rain. People were encouraged to share pictures of their walk online due to social distancing.

The group planted two promise gardens, one in Bridgeport across from the Meadowbrook Mall, and one in front of City Hall in Clarksburg.

Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy, was the advocacy chair for the local Alzheimer’s association.

He shared with us the meaning behind the promise gardens. Each flower represents a different thing. He listed them as those suffering from the disease, their caretakers, those who lost someone to the disease, allies of the organization, and one new addition.

“Last year, for the first time, we introduced a fifth flower, which is a single white flower, and that single white flower represents the first survivor of Alzheimer’s that we look forward to in the future,” he said.

Kennedy got involved with the organization after losing grandparents to the disease.

“I’ve been coming year after year to raise money. So we can finally find a cure for this horrible disease. So no one else has to suffer through it again,” he added.

The Harrison County Senior Citizen’s Center team decided to meet up for their walk at Clarksburg City Park.

Bill O’Field, the leader for the team, shared he also got involved because of a loved one.

“I had an aunt that died with dementia so that it hits home for me. So often with the walkers, you’ll find they have had someone that touched their lives that had Alzheimer’s or Dementia,” he said.

O’Field told me he was pleased with their turnout despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added according to his calculations the group exceeded their goal for the walk.

People were still able to donate to the senior center’s team until December 31, 2020. Donations can be made in person, online, and through the mail.