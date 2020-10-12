Advertisement

Senior citizens brave rain to walk for Alzheimer’s Awareness

North Central- Clarksburg West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser was held despite the rain.
North Central- Clarksburg West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser was held despite the rain.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Central- Clarksburg West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser was held despite the rain. People were encouraged to share pictures of their walk online due to social distancing.

The group planted two promise gardens, one in Bridgeport across from the Meadowbrook Mall, and one in front of City Hall in Clarksburg.

Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy, was the advocacy chair for the local Alzheimer’s association.

He shared with us the meaning behind the promise gardens. Each flower represents a different thing. He listed them as those suffering from the disease, their caretakers, those who lost someone to the disease, allies of the organization, and one new addition.

“Last year, for the first time, we introduced a fifth flower, which is a single white flower, and that single white flower represents the first survivor of Alzheimer’s that we look forward to in the future,” he said.

Kennedy got involved with the organization after losing grandparents to the disease.

“I’ve been coming year after year to raise money. So we can finally find a cure for this horrible disease. So no one else has to suffer through it again,” he added.

The Harrison County Senior Citizen’s Center team decided to meet up for their walk at Clarksburg City Park.

Bill O’Field, the leader for the team, shared he also got involved because of a loved one.

“I had an aunt that died with dementia so that it hits home for me. So often with the walkers, you’ll find they have had someone that touched their lives that had Alzheimer’s or Dementia,” he said.

O’Field told me he was pleased with their turnout despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added according to his calculations the group exceeded their goal for the walk.

People were still able to donate to the senior center’s team until December 31, 2020. Donations can be made in person, online, and through the mail.

Latest News

News

Manchin: “Second amendment right is not in jeopardy whatsoever”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
“We just don’t need people who are, basically, taking it to the extreme,” said Sen. Manchin.

News

Three Nutter Fort Intermediate School staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials say that contact tracing is in process and deep cleaning of the school will be performed Monday starting at 6 a.m.

News

Notice of claim filed for another veteran linked to the Clarksburg VA medical center investigation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Just a day before five veterans settled their suits against the VA - another family filed a suit in connection to the murders of Reta Mays.

News

State surpasses 18,000 total cases of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports the state has cumulated 18,128 total cases of coronavirus since reporting began in early 2020.

Latest News

WDTV

Harrison County mother creates “Bailey Strong" benefit to support her son’s battle against liver cancer

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“Bailey Strong” was a benefit to help support Sonny “Jordan” Bailey and his family as he continues to battle liver cancer.

News

Costumed heroes fight back against hunger in new superhero-themed community action group

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local superheroes fought to end hunger in Marion County.

WDTV

Christian youth organization holds Walk for Restoration fundraiser for teens struggling with addiction

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Northern Appalachian Teen Challenge held its second annual Walk of Restoration fundraiser in Nutter Fort.

News

WVDE: Doddridge joins Harrison and Upshur in orange category; Barbour and Randolph remain gold

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison and Upshur counties remain in the orange category while Doddridge fell from gold to join them in the orange. Barbour and Randolph counties remain in the gold category for another week.

News

Attorney general not quarantining after White House meeting

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has opted not to quarantine or take other precautions after attending a White House meeting last month hosted by President Donald Trump, Morrisey’s spokesman told a newspaper.

News

Tunnelton man charged in 2019 murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Saturday, deputies announced that 43-year-old Robert Joseph Quinn of Tunnelton has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of Barlow.