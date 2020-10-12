Advertisement

Top 5 Plays of Week 6

Check out the best high school football plays of the week
Top plays of the week
Top plays of the week(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Check out the best high school football plays from week 6.

#5. Elkins' Peyton Isner diving catch

#4. Clay-Battelle’s Cooper Watson interception

#3. Morgantown’s Marquis Mauney 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.

#2. Braxton County’s Tyler Cox 34-yard touchdown reception.

#1. Tygarts Valley’s Ian Maxwell 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Football Receives No New COVID-19 Cases After Baylor Game

Updated: 10 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown confirmed Monday on Big 12 Teleconference

Sports

Clay-Battelle’s Shriver Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sophomore quarterback ran for 216 yards and totaled five touchdowns against Valley Wetzel

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Trinity Falls in Home-Opener to No. 9 East Hardy, 21-2

Updated: 18 hours ago
Warriors forced three turnovers in the game

Latest News

Sports

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Rescheduled to Dec. 12

Updated: 18 hours ago
Decision was made due to positive COVID-19 tests at Baylor

Sports

WVU Receives 25 Votes in Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mountaineers earned 11th-most votes this week

Sports

Clay-Battelle debuts in style with 48-13 victory at Valley-Wetzel

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
Carson Shriver: 5 total TDs

Sports

Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
Ashton Cecil and Nate Flower each scored two goals

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
17 total games will not be played across the state this week

Sports

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season