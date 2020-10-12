Top 5 Plays of Week 6
Check out the best high school football plays of the week
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Check out the best high school football plays from week 6.
#5. Elkins' Peyton Isner diving catch
#4. Clay-Battelle’s Cooper Watson interception
#3. Morgantown’s Marquis Mauney 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.
#2. Braxton County’s Tyler Cox 34-yard touchdown reception.
#1. Tygarts Valley’s Ian Maxwell 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.
