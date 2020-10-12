WVU at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s game at Texas Tech will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Additionally, WVU’s home matchup this Saturday against Kansas will now be televised on FOX instead of FOX Sports 1. Kickoff is set for noon at Milan Puskar Stadium and will be the first game to have 25 percent fan capacity.

