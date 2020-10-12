WVU Football Receives No New COVID-19 Cases After Baylor Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is currently COVID-19 free after playing Baylor last week, which shut down football related activities Thursday due to positive coronavirus cases this week.

Neal Brown confirmed the report on Monday’s Big 12 Teleconference. The Mountaineers tested again Sunday and are awaiting those results.

Baylor’s home game this Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State has been postponed to Dec. 12 due to the Bears' positive COVID-19 cases. WVU hosts Kansas this Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.