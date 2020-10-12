Advertisement

WVU Football Receives No New COVID-19 Cases After Baylor Game

WVU head coach Neal Brown confirmed Monday on Big 12 Teleconference
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is currently COVID-19 free after playing Baylor last week, which shut down football related activities Thursday due to positive coronavirus cases this week.

Neal Brown confirmed the report on Monday’s Big 12 Teleconference. The Mountaineers tested again Sunday and are awaiting those results.

Baylor’s home game this Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma State has been postponed to Dec. 12 due to the Bears' positive COVID-19 cases. WVU hosts Kansas this Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 6

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Check out the best high school football plays of the week

Sports

Clay-Battelle’s Shriver Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sophomore quarterback ran for 216 yards and totaled five touchdowns against Valley Wetzel

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Trinity Falls in Home-Opener to No. 9 East Hardy, 21-2

Updated: 18 hours ago
Warriors forced three turnovers in the game

Latest News

Sports

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Rescheduled to Dec. 12

Updated: 18 hours ago
Decision was made due to positive COVID-19 tests at Baylor

Sports

WVU Receives 25 Votes in Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mountaineers earned 11th-most votes this week

Sports

Clay-Battelle debuts in style with 48-13 victory at Valley-Wetzel

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
Carson Shriver: 5 total TDs

Sports

Fairmont Senior Blanks Weir Behind Second Half Explosion, 4-0

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
Ashton Cecil and Nate Flower each scored two goals

Sports

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 7

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
17 total games will not be played across the state this week

Sports

Week 6 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 6 of the high school football season