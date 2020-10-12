WVU receives $1.2 million telehealth grant to connect rural ERs with medical specialists

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (Connect Bridgeport) - Rural emergency departments often lack the medical specialists who staff larger, urban hospitals. Yet rural patients have the same conditions—and need the same prompt care—that people in cities do.

West Virginia University researcher Scott Findley has received a $1.2 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration—a division of the Department of Health and Human Services—to bring telehealth capabilities to rural emergency departments across West Virginia.

“Telemedicine offers the opportunity to provide acute, emergent subspecialty care in rural emergency departments,” said Findley, an assistant professor in the School of Medicine and director of the Rural Emergency Medical Institute. “While rural communities can access subspecialty care through outreach clinics and scheduled appointments, this does not solve the problem of the lack of specialty care in the acute setting.”

Why do rural emergency departments have trouble recruiting specialists in the first place? For one thing, the low patient count doesn’t justify the expense of keeping a specialist on staff 24/7.

Another reason? Specialists may worry that their “skills will atrophy there,” said Amelia Adcock, a member of the research team who directs WVU’s Center for Teleneurology and Telestroke.

“Some emergency medicine physicians won’t go work in rural spots,” she said. “They may think, ‘Oh, that’s a Band-Aid center. Nothing happens there.’”

Over the next four years, she, Findley and the rest of the team will establish channels of communication between WVU Medicine’s specialists in Morgantown (population: 30,955) and emergency room physicians in Buckhannon, Gassaway, Ripley and Summersville (with populations that range from 859 to 5,493). The specialists will include neurologists, psychiatrists and case managers.

