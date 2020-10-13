Advertisement

Bridgeport Cross Country Holding Out Hope for Regionals

Indians are not allowed to participate in tomorrow’s Big 10 meet due to Harrison County’s orange status
BRIDGEPORT XC
BRIDGEPORT XC(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport cross country has dealt with numerous cancellations this year, but none have been bigger than the Big 10 Championships thus far.

The Indians are not permitted to compete for the conference title tomorrow in Taylor County due to Harrison County’s orange status. Seven of the conference’s 13 teams cannot run in the meet as Harrison, Doddridge and Upshur counties are orange and Randolph is gold.

Head coach Jon Griffith has had to work around many meet cancellations this year. Four of his team’s seven meets have already been wiped off the schedule.

However, Griffith and the Tribe are remaining hopeful to participate in the regional meet next Thursday. Griffith says if Harrison County is still orange or gold next week, he will seek additional help from the school and local government to allow the Indians to run in regionals.

Bridgeport’s girls and boys teams have combined to win seven Big 10 championships in the past nine years.

