Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(City of Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing will be at Jackson Square on Wednesday, Oct. 14., from 9 am to noon.

Jackson Square is located off W. Pike Street, Between 3rd and 4th Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

This testing is available to all individuals, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required.

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, will be required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

