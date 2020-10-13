Health officials: COVID-19 outbreaks at two Doddridge County churches

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in two Doddridge County churches, Doddridge County Health Department officials say in a Facebook post.

In the post, health officials reiterated the CDC COVID-19 guidelines for church services.

These include but are not limited to seating in every other pew, wearing facemasks while singing, and encourage attendees who are 65 or older or people with underlying health conditions not to attend in person but watch remotely.

“In order to reduce illness and risk for further deaths in our county, it is very important that we fight this monster virus with all the knowledge and tools that we have,” the post goes on to read.

As of Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 53 positive COVID-19 cases in Doddridge County.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.