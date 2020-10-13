Advertisement

Health officials: COVID-19 outbreaks at two Doddridge County churches

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in two Doddridge County churches, Doddridge County Health Department officials say in a Facebook post.

In the post, health officials reiterated the CDC COVID-19 guidelines for church services.

These include but are not limited to seating in every other pew, wearing facemasks while singing, and encourage attendees who are 65 or older or people with underlying health conditions not to attend in person but watch remotely.

“In order to reduce illness and risk for further deaths in our county, it is very important that we fight this monster virus with all the knowledge and tools that we have,” the post goes on to read.

As of Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 53 positive COVID-19 cases in Doddridge County.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU at Texas Tech to Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

MAC Announces Spring Sports Schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WVU Football Confirms No New Positive COVID-19 Cases After Baylor Game

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Top 5 Plays of Week 6

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Shriver Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Structure fire breaks out in Marion County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials report a structure fire in an abandoned building.

News

New small business aims to provide healthy options to the community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Bridge Nutrition is new to the Bridgeport area and they are focusing on providing customers with healthy options packed with vitamins and nutrients.

News

Barbour Protest

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Fairmont State University introduced COVID-19 surveillance testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Fairmont State University began phase one of their campus wide surveillance testing.

News

Gov. Debate Preview

Updated: 4 hours ago