Health officials report 274 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 274 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 18,555.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 387.

The patients were an 84-year old male from Cabell County and an 85-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 4,687 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 181 patients are currently hospitalized. 61 patients are in ICU, and 35 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

Barbour County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone Co. Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 13, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 S Church Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, (use Reynolds Street entrance), 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 12, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, UTC Collins Campus, 225 Stringtown Road, Union, WV

Putnam County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2365 Main Street, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

