James Blair Llaneza, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg on March 9, 1947, a son of the late Joseph Anthony and Margaret Catherine Heinzman Llaneza. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Barnett Llaneza; four children, Jennifer Lynn Baker of Butler, PA, Emery Alexander Llaneza of St. Augustine, FL, Annalise Jamera Llaneza of Clarksburg and Aric Blair Llaneza of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Lauren Baker, Jayvin Gregory Llaneza, Jamera Georgiann Llaneza and Jayce Gabriel Llaneza; and one brother, Dennis Llaneza and his wife Tatyana of Harpers Ferry. He was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Melvin Lee and Sally Ann Llaneza. Jim was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School and served in the United States Navy where he served as a Nuclear Machinist Mate. Jim worked in the oil and gas industry for several years as a partner in Diversified Resources. He was appointed by Governor Manchin to serve on the Board of the WV Port Authority. Jim started working for the City of Clarksburg in 2015 where he was currently serving as a Code Enforcement Officer. He was very active in serving his community, always willing to help others. He was an avid tennis player and loved playing golf with his friends at Clarksburg Country Club. He had a passion for music having been a skilled guitar player. He instilled the love of music in his children and grandchildren. One of his philosophies in life was that he never perceived anything as a problem, only a challenge that needed a solution. Above all, he cherished and loved the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, private cremation services will be provided. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvlli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

