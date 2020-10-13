Janet “Jan” Lee Montgomery, 82, of Weston awakened to eternal life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She was born in Valley Chapel on August 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Denzel Cure Johns and Edna Mae Bennett Johns Hitt. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by two sisters: Saundra Wilson and Carolyn “Moon” Sias; and step-father, Neal Hitt. On June 29, 1956, Jan received the best graduation gift and married her best friend and partner for life, Richard “Pete” Lee Montgomery. Together they shared 64 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their two children. Forever cherishing their memories of Jan are her husband, Richard “Pete” Montgomery of Weston; two children: Robin Jones and husband, Eddie, of Daytona, FL, and Dr. R. Gregory Montgomery of Morgantown; one grandson, Benjamin Montgomery of Mount Morris, PA; many nieces and nephews; and her fur-baby whom she adored, Marcy the cat. Jan graduated from Weston High School in 1956 and was Christian by faith. Following her graduation and marriage to Pete, Jan spent the next several years as homemaker. She treasured her time spent caring for her children and home and participated in many school organizations and functions throughout their adolescence. Jan always kept a mesmerizing yard full of flowers as her green thumb was beyond compare. In addition to flowers, Jan had a passion for feeding the birds and crossword puzzles. The NY Times crossword was never a challenge Jan could not conquer. She spent a few years as a librarian for the Lewis County Library and enjoyed reading many genres of books. Jan’s love for her family was unwavering and never-ending and she was always caring for all their needs before her own. Jan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed tremendously. Jan’s request for donation to West Virginia University’s Human Gift Registry has been honored. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Janet “Jan” Lee Montgomery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

