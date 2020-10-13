Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 13, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain fell hard early this morning, but as the cold front leaves and is replaced by high pressure, we’ll go from rain to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be lower than yesterday, with highs in the low- to mid-60s, but with sunny skies, these temperatures will be more tolerable. This is comparable to averages seen this time of year. For tomorrow, high pressure will continue building, and as the system moves east, southerly flow will mean highs in the upper-60s. Combined with sunny skies, it will be an awesome Wednesday. Close to the weekend, a cold front will sweep in and not only bring rain for Friday morning, but it will also cause temperatures to drop to the mid-50s, much cooler than average. Next week, temperatures should rise back up to the 60s.

Today: It’ll be cooler than yesterday, thanks to the cold front and resulting northerly flow, but by the late-afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, so at least it will be nice out. High: 65.

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear, but that lack of cloud cover will be a factor for how cool it will get tonight. Tonight’s lows are comparable to Mid-October’s average lows. Low: 44.

Wednesday: As high pressure pushes further east, southerly flow will mean that temperatures will rise a bit. In addition, skies will remain mostly sunny, so it will be a beautiful day tomorrow. High: 70.

Thursday: .Skies should remain clear for the afternoon, so it will be a nice day out. Overnight, however, a cold front will sweep on through, bringing some more rain showers and clouds into the area. High: 74.

