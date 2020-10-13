Advertisement

Mary “Sue” Cavins Taylor Mattingly

Mary "Sue" Cavins Taylor Mattingly
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mary “Sue” (Cavins) Taylor Mattingly, 80, of the Pricetown Community and Weston passed away after an extended illness on October 11, 2020 while under the compassionate care of Beulahland Nursing Facility in Grafton. Sue was born in Weston on March 22, 1940, a daughter of the late John Henry Cavins Sr. and Mary Louisa (Marsh) Cavins. On November 17, 1956, Sue married the true love of her life Carroll Lewis Taylor. Together they shared 31 wonderful years and the joys of raising their children before his passing in 1987. Sue met another nice man in 1992 named Joeseph Mattingly Sr. and they were married in 1993. They shared 5 years until his passing in 1998. In addition to her parents and husbands, Sue was preceded in death by two sons: Daniel Lewis Taylor and David Eugene Taylor; two brothers: Herbert Cavins and John Henry Cavins Jr.; one sister, Jane (Cavins) Rohrbough; one niece, Debra (Rohrbough) Farrell; and one nephew, Jerry Cavins. Sue is survived by her son, Douglas Taylor and wife, Karen of Weston; brother-in-law, Buck Rohrbough of Weston; three sisters-in-law: Darlene Cavins, Carol Taylor, and Patty Taylor all of Weston; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Maxine Rastle of Weston. She was a housewife, a mother, and a babysitter during her life.  Sue enjoyed camping, working with her flowers, feeding all kinds of wild birds.  She loved to write poems and music and painting pictures in her spare time.  “Mom had a huge heart and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is at peace and she has no more pain or worries.” Sue’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, is honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary “Sue” (Cavins) Taylor Mattingly. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

