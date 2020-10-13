Mon County bars reopen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bars in Monongalia County were allowed to open today, Gov. Justice announced Friday.

Bars opened Aug. 31. in the county but have been shut down since Sept. 2., shortly after photos went viral showing nearly 100 West Virginia University students lined up outside a downtown bar.

Bars were first ordered to close July 13. after health officials claimed they caused a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I’m sure bars will be glad to be back open but there’s really no set guidelines from the governor, are we 50% capacity, are we 100% capacity we just don’t know,” said bar manager Al Bonner of Gene’s Bar Garden.

Gov. Justice says he’s stepping up enforcement by sending more alcohol beverage control agents and more state police to the area.

