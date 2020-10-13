Advertisement

Mon County bars reopen

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bars in Monongalia County were allowed to open today, Gov. Justice announced Friday.

Bars opened Aug. 31. in the county but have been shut down since Sept. 2., shortly after photos went viral showing nearly 100 West Virginia University students lined up outside a downtown bar.

Bars were first ordered to close July 13. after health officials claimed they caused a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I’m sure bars will be glad to be back open but there’s really no set guidelines from the governor, are we 50% capacity, are we 100% capacity we just don’t know,” said bar manager Al Bonner of Gene’s Bar Garden.

Gov. Justice says he’s stepping up enforcement by sending more alcohol beverage control agents and more state police to the area.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Serial burglar allegedly stole items from a Bridgeport home

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Kenneth Lee Riley has been in and out of jail for similar charges since 1985 according to his criminal history.

News

Serial Burglar Arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

St. Mary’s Annual Holupki Dinner postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
In a press release, St. Mary’s Orthodox Church announced that the annual Holupki Dinner will be postponed due to COVID-19.

News

U.S. Senator Capito writes a letter of concern about changes to the Provider Relief Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Towards the end of the letter, Senator Capito urges Secretary Azar to carefully consider any policies that disproportionately affect rural and safety net hospitals.

Latest News

News

Police: Preston County man lit his t-shirt on fire inside a home after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Wayne Lyons allegedly lit his t-shirt on fire inside of a home after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Free COVID-19 testing will be at Jackson Square on Wednesday, Oct. 14., from 9 am to noon.

News

TSA releases tips on how to stay healthy while traveling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
TSA is sharing tips to help people stay safe and healthy as they travel during the pandemic.

News

Police: Clarksburg man charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Robert Maxwell was arrested after police say they found drugs, a handgun and drug paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop.

News

Health officials report 274 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 274 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Health officials: COVID-19 outbreaks at two Doddridge County churches

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officials report COVID-19 outbreaks in two churches and encourage attendees to follow CDC guidelines.