Pirates Receive First Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - The Pirates will receive the No. 1 overall pick the 2021 MLB Draft.

The league announced Monday that the selection order will be determined by each team’s final record in 2020 and will go in reverse order. The Pirates finished the season an MLB-worst 19-41 overall.

The Texas Rangers received the No. 2 pick and the Boston Red Sox will pick third. The draft starts on July 11, 2021.

