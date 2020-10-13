Advertisement

Pirates Receive First Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

MLB announced that 2020 divisional standings determine selection order
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - The Pirates will receive the No. 1 overall pick the 2021 MLB Draft.

The league announced Monday that the selection order will be determined by each team’s final record in 2020 and will go in reverse order. The Pirates finished the season an MLB-worst 19-41 overall.

The Texas Rangers received the No. 2 pick and the Boston Red Sox will pick third. The draft starts on July 11, 2021.

