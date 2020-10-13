Advertisement

Police: Clarksburg man charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth

Maxwell Mug
Maxwell Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Maxwell was arrested after police say they found drugs, a handgun and drug paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop.

In Clarksburg, on Monday, Oct. 12., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that Maxwell was driving and Amber Swiger was a passenger, according to police. Officials say that an officer deployed his dog around the car which came back with a positive identification.

Officers say that they found a clear plastic tote bag between the driver’s seat and passenger’s seat which contained numerous items: a Smith and Weston Revolver, two glass smoking devises, blue pills marked “C1” (later identified as Clonazepam) and a folded up piece of tin foil with an unknown powder substance on it.

Police say that they also found in the car: 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, 20 plastic bags containing an unknown powder substance, five blue bags containing an unknown powder substance and 1.6 grams of an unknown powder substance.

Both Maxwell and Swiger were arrested, according to officials. Later investigation found that Maxwell had past felony convictions, according to police.

Police say that while at the station, Maxwell admitted to having 2 digital scales, a “bag of weed," and a white jar containing “powdered sugar” in his home in Clarksburg.

Maxwell is being held at North Central Regional Jail and is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver meth.

