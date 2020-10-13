Police: Preston County man lit his t-shirt on fire inside a home after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - Wayne Lyons allegedly lit his t-shirt on fire inside of a home after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Police say they responded to a 911 domestic complaint at a home in Terra Alta in Preston County on Monday, Oct. 12. This is when the victim, Lyons’ ex-girlfriend, told police that Lyons had become aggressive and shoved her backwards, according to officials. The victim then told officers that Lyons grabbed his t-shirt and ignited it on fire inside of the house saying that he would burn the house down, according to police. The victim was able to put the shirt out in the bathtub, according to a police report.

The victim said that Lyons then left the home, according to officials.

Police say that they located Lyons close by the home. Lyons told police that he ignited his t-shirt inside the house because he was upset and said that he did put his hands on the victim because he was trying to protect himself, according to a police report.

Lyons was charged with attempt to commit arson in the 4th degree. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

