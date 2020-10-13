Advertisement

Serial burglar allegedly stole items from a Bridgeport home

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Credit cards, jewelry and a baby monitor, all recent items allegedly stolen from a home in Bridgeport by a reappearing felon.

This is a suspect that has been in and out of jail for similar charges since 1985 according to his criminal history. Then he was 19 years old and now he’s 53-years-old and accused of another burglary act.

Kenneth Lee Riley has yet another alleged burglary on record, this time in Bridgeport, making it the fifth burglary by Riley in Harrison County.

He allegedly stole approximately $1,000 worth of items from an iPhone to a baby monitor.

The victim did not want to comment but Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker says there was no connection between him and the homeowner, making it unusual as Walker says it’s not as common as you would think.

“To us that makes it more of a danger to the community,” said Chief Walker.

Right now a sigh of relief can be spread across Harrison County as Riley is currently in the North Central Regional Jail with a bond set at $20,000.

Walker says the magistrate takes into consideration how much of a threat the defendant is to the community and after Riley’s most recent arrest, Walker says a more substantial bond should be considered.

“He’s got a lot of negatives against him because he is a flight risk, he hid and forced police into a two hour standoff with him and then ended up in a confrontation once they found him,” Chief Walker continued.

But whether Riley becomes free on bail or not, Walker says homeowners should always take necessary precautions, like locking doors and not leaving any valuables visible.

“These criminals are out there searching your neighborhood looking for at least a target so don’t give them one,” said Chief Walker.

The most recent victim of burglary had their door unlocked, according to police, which is why Walker really stressed that some of the most basic precautions can make all the difference.

