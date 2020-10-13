Advertisement

Published: Oct. 13, 2020
Sheila Jean Davis Seckman, 68, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Clarksburg on November 10, 1951, a daughter of the late Kenneth “Gene” and Patty Woodson Davis.Surviving are one daughter, Marcie Leigh Burger of Milton, FL; one son, Josh Seckman and his wife Tara of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Jacob Burger and Samuel Seckman; one great granddaughter, Everleigh Burger; two sisters, Kathy Loretta and her husband Joseph and Debra Lowe and her husband Larry, all of Clarksburg; two brothers, Steven Davis of PA and Mike Davis and his wife Patty of Shirley, WV; and several nieces and nephews.Ms. Seckman was a graduate of Salem High School and was employed as a legal instruments examiner at the FBI. She retired from the FBI to spend more time with her grandson, Samuel.  She was an avid reader and loved to shop and travel with her sisters. Sheila was blessed to live close to her niece, Alyssa, and nephews, Joseph and Johnny, whom she adored.  Sheila lived a simple life. She loved her family and her dog, Deuce. She will be greatly missed.In keeping with her wishes, Sheila will be cremated.A private inurnment will be held by the family.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

