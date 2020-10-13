Advertisement

St. Mary’s Annual Holupki Dinner postponed due to COVID-19

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a press release, St. Mary’s Orthodox Church announced that the annual Holupki Dinner will be postponed due to COVID-19.

St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, in Westover, has hosted a Holupki Dinner Sale for 25 years. St. Mary’s says that they have prepared these tradition cabbage rolls longer than anyone in the Church can remember.

The Church says that they regrettably have made the decision, for the safety of its parishioners and the community, to postpone the Holupki Dinner until at least the spring.

