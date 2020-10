FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A structure fire broke out on Hawthorne St. near Locust Ave. just after 8 p.m. Monday night, Marion County Emergency Services officials tell 5 News.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

They also add the building is suspected to be abandoned.

The scene is under control, and the Fairmont City Fire Department responded.

