Tuesday Evening Forecast | October 13th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following some gusty winds and rain this morning, sunshine making an appearance once again with a few friendly clouds hanging around. Temperatures are comfortable, in the mid-60s and tonight will fall to average marks in the low to mid-40s overnight. For Wednesday and the start of Thursday, we get to enjoy another stretch of dry weather for mid-week before another system enters in from the West late Thursday night. This will give us a cool, damp start to Friday and chilly weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant temperatures. A wonderful Wednesday! High: 70

Thursday: Warmer with clouds gradually increasing throughout the afternoon. Rain returning late-day/overnight. High: 76

Friday: Cool and damp start with the rain holding on to Eastern areas into the afternoon. Cold air takes over for the night into the weekend start. High: 52