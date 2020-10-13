U.S. Senator Capito writes a letter of concern about changes to the Provider Relief Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar about changes in reporting requirements for funds received from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF), which was changed on Sept. 19.

Senator Capito writes in the letter, “We have grave concerns this change in reporting requirements for funds received from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) will create uncertainty and financial hardship for hospitals in our states, particularly in rural areas. In the midst of the COVID19 pandemic, our health care providers need more certainty, not less.”

Towards the end of the letter, Senator Capito urges Secretary Azar to carefully consider any policies that disproportionately affect rural and safety net hospitals.

Senator Capito was joined in sending the letter by fellow Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), David Perdue (R-Ga.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

