Walter “Lee” Herndon, a handsome 90 years young of Dogwood Lane, Grafton, WV passed peacefully with his loyal and loving wife, Glenna Mae (Nicholson) Herndon by his side on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Taylor County Care Center in Grafton.Devoted husband of 69 years, Lee was a loved and respected father of three children, Larry Herndon of Grafton, Cathy Damron (Roy) of Pratville,AL, and Annette Cash (Ron) of Inverness, FL; seven grandchildren, Amanda Herndon, Clinton Sims, Trevor Damron, Josuha Damron, Amelia Hunt, Heather Damron, and Roxanne Arndt; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren who will travel many roads from Ohio, Alabama, Texas, and as far as Colorado to celebrate his life. He was an uncle and cousin to many. Born January 16, 1930 in Denver, WV to the late William Ross and Georgie Luella (Ruckle) Herndon. He was one of twelve children. He was preceeded in death by ten siblings with one remaining brother, John (Phyllis) Herndon of Tunnelton.Always a hard worker and provider working as a diesel mechanic for Motor Freight Express in Akron, OH for many years. He and Glenna chopped their own wood well into their 80′s. He took joy in the land and home that they had built together. He could often be found on one of his tractors giving trail rides to family and friends. Lee was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church and was passionate in his love of Jesus, by spreading the Gospel with every opportunity, rejoicing in the fact that he had a mansion in Glory.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Tina Cartwright officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

