Advertisement

Winless Jayhawks come to Morgantown for first Mountaineer game with fans of 2020

Mountaineers (2-1) vs. Kansas (0-3)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football (2-1) will welcome in Kansas (0-3) on Saturday in the first game with fans at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2020. 15,000 fans will be allowed in for the game.

Kansas head man Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 last week and it is still to be determined if he will be cleared to travel to Morgantown on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are one of the youngest teams in the Big 12 this season. They played 14 freshman in their 47-7 loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago. The Jayhawks have also used three different quarterbacks this season, but junior Miles Kendrick has been tabbed the starter vs. the Mountaineers.

WVU’s game plan vs. Kansas begins and ends with elusive running back Pooka Williams. The junior and first team all Big 12 back has put together back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns. So far, he’s rushed for 175 yards and 2 scores in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU prepares for Pooka

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Sports

WVSSAC playoff rankings shuffle despite handful of idle teams

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bridgeport moved up to No. 2 in AAA with Spring Valley loss to Fairmont Senior

Sports

7 of 13 Big 10 teams will not compete in conference meet

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

WVSSAC PLayoff rankings Week 7

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Sports

Bridgeport Cross Country Holding Out Hope for Regionals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Indians are not allowed to participate in tomorrow’s Big 10 meet due to Harrison County’s orange status

Sports

Pirates Receive First Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Updated: 21 hours ago
MLB announced that 2020 divisional standings determine selection order

Sports

WVU at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Kansas game this Saturday moved to FOX

Sports

MAC Reveals 2021 Spring Sports Schedule

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
WVU men’s soccer will play 10 games starting March 7th

Sports

WVU Football Receives No New COVID-19 Cases After Baylor Game

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
WVU head coach Neal Brown confirmed Monday on Big 12 Teleconference

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 6

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
Check out the best high school football plays of the week