Winless Jayhawks come to Morgantown for first Mountaineer game with fans of 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football (2-1) will welcome in Kansas (0-3) on Saturday in the first game with fans at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2020. 15,000 fans will be allowed in for the game.

Kansas head man Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 last week and it is still to be determined if he will be cleared to travel to Morgantown on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are one of the youngest teams in the Big 12 this season. They played 14 freshman in their 47-7 loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago. The Jayhawks have also used three different quarterbacks this season, but junior Miles Kendrick has been tabbed the starter vs. the Mountaineers.

WVU’s game plan vs. Kansas begins and ends with elusive running back Pooka Williams. The junior and first team all Big 12 back has put together back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns. So far, he’s rushed for 175 yards and 2 scores in 2020.

