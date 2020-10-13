Advertisement

WVSSAC playoff rankings shuffle despite handful of idle teams

Bridgeport moved up to No. 2 in AAA with Spring Valley loss to Fairmont Senior
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Indians will not take the field for the second consecutive week on Friday but the Tribe (4-0) was able to move up the AAA playoff rankings anyway.

Former No. 1′s Spring Valley & University both lost in Week 6 which pushed the Indians up to No. 2 in the class behind No. 1 Cabell Midland.

Fairmont Senior downed the SV Timberwolves on Friday, a victory that moved them up to No. 10 in Double A. North Marion and RCB checked in at No. 5, Elkins is slated at No. 11 and Lewis County and Braxton County are tied for 12. Lincoln, who has only played three games, comes in at No. 15.

Doddridge County remains the top dog in Single A at 5-0. The Bulldogs will not play for a second consecutive week as the county is in Orange on the DHHR color-coded map. Clay-Battelle (1-0) beat Tygarts Valley in their first game of 2020, which is good enough for No. 8 in the standings. Tygarts Valley dropped to 11 with its loss to Elkins and Ritchie County and Gilmer County are tied at 12. The Rebels beat Moorefield on Friday 28-21, a victory that propelled up from No. 19 in the rankings.

