Car hit a tree on Suds Run Road, Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A car struck a tree on Suds Run Road in Mount Clare, W.Va. today, Oct. 14., according to officials.

One ambulance was transported to the hospital after the accident, the number of people inside the ambulance is unknown, according to Harrison County 911 Communications office.

The Harrison County Sherriff’s Department is investigating, according to officials.

