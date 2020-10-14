Advertisement

Conaway Run WMA shooting range reopened

Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that they have reopened the public shooting range at Conaway Run Wildlife Management Area in Tyler County.

The shooting range closed in August for renovations and repairs, according to a press release. The renovations and repairs consisted of a new shooting range shelter and concrete pad, shooting benches, expanded parking area, vegetation removal, regarding and drainage improvements, according to the release.

The Conaway Run WMA shooting range says that they now have a handicapped-accessible shooting bench, parking area and concrete loading and unloading pad and the new backstops at 25-, 50- and 100-yards may be accessed by a graveled walkway.

“We are very excited to present this newly upgraded facility to the sporting public,” said Jerry Westfall, District 6 wildlife biologist. “This project would not be possible without the help of Antero Resources, Litman Excavating and Construction, the Middle Island Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the sporting public. We encourage local sportsmen and women to visit this new facility and take advantage of the expanded shooting opportunities.”

For more information about the Conaway Run WMA shooting range, contact the DNR District 6 Office in Parkersburg at 304-420-4550.

