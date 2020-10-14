EPD Chief Bennett released a press release reminding people to stop for school busses

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Chief Bennett of the Elkins Police Department released a press release reminding people to stop for school busses and says that passing a school bus that is displaying its flashing warning signal is illegal and punishable by a minimum fine of $500 and/or up to 6 months in jail—even for a first offense.

Chief Bennett says that EPD has received several reports of vehicles passing stopped school busses.

In the release, Chief Bennett urges motorists to pay attention to their surroundings and to keep their eyes open for school buses and children along the roadways on their way to and from school.

He continues by saying, “If you approach a school bus with its warning signals flashing, regardless of the direction you are traveling, state code requires you to stop until the lights go off and the bus resumes motion. I would also ask that motorists pay attention to their speed in school zones.”

