BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing at Buckhannon-Upshur High School stadium parking lot from noon – 4 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 14. to Friday, Oct. 16., announced Upshur County Commission.

This testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is NOT required.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.