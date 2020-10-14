Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County on Oct. 15. and 16. from 10 am to 2 pm.

The testing will be held at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

This testing is available to all individuals in Randolph County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI fights surge in child exploitation crimes

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
The FBI is reporting an increase in child exploitation crimes during the pandemic.

News

FBI Child Exploitation

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Conaway Run WMA shooting range reopened

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The shooting range closed in August for renovations and repairs.

News

EPD Chief Bennett released a press release reminding people to stop for school busses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Chief Bennett says that passing a school bus that is displaying its flashing warning signal is illegal and punishable by a minimum fine of $500 and/or up to 6 months in jail—even for a first offense.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing at Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Free COVID-19 testing at Buckhannon-Upshur High School stadium parking lot from noon – 4 pm.

News

W.Va. Woman allegedly embezzled over $100,000 after she claims she was “blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Nicole Moore allegedly embezzled $157,950 from Nov. 29, 2017 to Sept. 5,2020 while working as a loan officer at WEPCO Federal Credit Union in Kingwood.

News

Police: Woman finds burglar hiding in her living room closet in Morgantown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On Oct. 12., Jason Staats of Morgantown allegedly broke into a home on High Street in Morgantown, W.Va. and stole a variety of items.

News

Car hit a tree on Suds Run Road, Mount Clare

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A car struck a tree on Suns Run Road in Mount Clare, W.Va. today, Oct. 14.

News

Health officials report 263 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported -- new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

WVa Gov. Jim Justice, Dem challenger Salango clash in debate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice defended his shifting response to the coronavirus pandemic as personal attacks flew in a debate Tuesday night with Democratic challenger Ben Salango.