Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Gary (Skip) Lee Murphy, 74, of Clarksburg, WV went to be with the Lord Monday October 12, 2020 at home with his son Scott by his side after an extended illness. Gary was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 1, 1946, the son of the late Paul Murphy and Edith Griffith Murphy. He was preceded in death by three brothers Jerry Murphy, Jim Murphy and George Murphy; one sister Cheryl Swiger; one niece Danielle Stire; and his oldest son Jason Murphy. Mr. Murphy is survived by his son Scott Murphy of West Milford, WV; and daughter and son in law Kim and Chris Rogers of Tulsa, OK; one brother Timothy Murphy of Clarksburg,WV and one sister and brother in law Debbie and Bo Anderson of Bedford,Ohio; three grandchildren Chris Rogers Jr of Tulsa, OK and Arielle Lane of Broken Arrow, OK and Breanna Murphy of Clarksburg, WV; several nephews and nieces, and five great-grandchildren in Tulsa and Broken Arrow. He served as a Sergeant in the Vietnam war from 1965 through 1969. After that, he married and raised a family of three with his ex-wife Linda. He was a carpenter until his retirement. Those who knew him, know he loved his family and had a full life. Whenever we said I love you, he always said ‘I love you back’. He was truly a great man and his family will miss him always! Per Mr. Murphy’s wishes there will only be a small family and close friend graveside burial and no funeral service.

