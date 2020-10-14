Health officials report 263 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 263 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 18,818.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 391.

The patients were an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Summers County.

“Let’s honor the lives of these West Virginians by remembering their contributions to our state and most importantly by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and following the safety guidelines,” said Bill J. Crouch DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 4,612 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 180 patients are currently hospitalized. 61 patients are in ICU, and 28 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wirt counties:

Berkeley County, October 14, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV *Appointment required by calling 304-267-5031

Cabell County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 14, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (use Jackson Square/Traders Alley entrance)

Kanawha County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sissonville Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2007 McClure Parkway, Sissonville, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 14, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Summersville Arena/Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV

Putnam County, October 14, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV AND 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 14, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

