Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 14, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be an awesome Wednesday, as a high-pressure system pushes warm air into our region. Highs in the low-70s and sunny skies will dominate today, meaning that it’s going to feel awesome. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll mostly be calm and sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. However, overnight, a cold front will sweep through and bring rain into our region up until Friday afternoon. That same system will bring cool temperatures into our region for the weekend, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s, well below-average for October. Next week, we’ll warm up to the low-60s, but cloudy skies are expected.

Today: It’s going to be a gorgeous afternoon, as barring a few clouds in the sky, expect nothing but bright sunshine. Combined with temperatures above-average for today, it’s going to be a beautiful Wednesday. High: 70.

Tonight: Calm conditions stick around for tonight, with not many clouds rolling through. Thanks to southwesterly flow, temperatures will be warmer tonight than they were this morning. Low: 54.

Thursday: It’s going to be a nice afternoon, but in the evening hours, cloud cover will come in, and during the overnight hours, rain showers will start rolling in. High: 74.

Friday: It’s going to be a soggy morning and afternoon, as the cold front sweeps on through. Afterwards, temperatures will be well below-average for this time of year, and skies will be mostly gloomy. High: 54.

