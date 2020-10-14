Lewis County elementary students to start in-person, staggered learning

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County has been on a blended learning model since last month but starting Monday, elementary students be able to go back four days a week on a staggered schedule.

“Our board has approved this four day venture with our elementary,” said Rhonda Judy with the Board of Education.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: those are the days that half of the county’s elementary students will go back to school next week.

"All of this is in accordance with the health department’s authorization and support,” said Judy.

Lewis County schools announced Monday that they’ll be returning all its students back to the classroom.

"The whole department looked at the numbers as they stand. Lewis County currently still stands at a low transmission rate. We are still in green in both the county alert system and the West Virginia Department of Education map,” continued Judy.

"There are some parents who are concerned and the principals and teachers have talked to them about their concerns and everyone is being listened to and the schools are working really hard to make sure it’s a safe environment, they truly are,” said Administrator for Lewis County Health Department David Whittaker.

Judy tells five news that the county’s nurses are also ensuring the safety of students.

“The teachers and the staff really want to see the students and they’re doing everything they can to keep them safe,” said Judy.

"The health department and the school board and the administration will continue to look and monitor the [COVID-19] numbers,” said Whittaker.

The board says middle and high school students will learn together with the targeted start date of Monday, Nov. 9.

