Pet Helpers: Luci

Miss Luci is on the hunt for her forever home. She is a Mini Dachshund weighing only 9 pounds.

Luci is looking for a home with no small children and someone who is experienced with the Dachshund personality. She gets along with the other dogs in her foster home however, the cats are not her favorite friends.

Jumping on the couch and snuggling up to her person makes her very happy, although, if her person is not available crawling under a blanket will do. Luci is learning to go outside to do her business and she is improving. Playing outside in a fenced in yard is another of her favorite things to do so a fenced in yard is required.

She is spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped.

If you feel you understand the Dachshund Breed and are willing to give Luci time to bond with you, submit the online adoption application. Her adoption fee is $225 and she is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.

