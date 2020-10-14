Police: Woman finds burglar hiding in her living room closet in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Oct. 12., Jason Staats of Morgantown allegedly broke into an apartment on High Street and stole a variety of items.

At around 6 am, a woman walked into her living room and noticed that the insect screen on her window had been torn and the window air conditioning had been pushed out, according to police. When the woman turned around, she saw Staats hiding in her living room closet, according to a police report. She screamed, alerting the two others in the home and they chased Staats out, according to the report.

The victims noticed that an $1,800 gold bracelet, a Nintendo Switch game system and an HP computer were stolen from the living room, officials say.

The victims said that Staats had been in their apartment recently with one of their acquaintances, Addison King, according to police.

The police report stated that the victim described Staats as, “a shirtless white male with tattoos and wearing blaze orange sweatpants.”

Officers say that when they showed up to Staats' home, he was arguing with his girlfriend and that Staats threw a spoiler off of a Ford Mustang at his girlfriend. Officers say that they found a pair of blaze orange sweatpants lying on Staats' girlfriend’s bed.

Officials say that the victims positively identified Staats as the suspect after being showed a photograph of him.

After placing Staats under arrest, police say that Staats uttered that Addison King, “got me wrapped up in this."

Staats is charged with burglary and grand larceny and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

