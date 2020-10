GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston and Grafton boys soccer drew, 1-1 Monday night at McKinney Field.

Both teams scored their goals within the first ten minutes of the game. Knight goalie Jonathan Flores and Bearcats keeper Byrson Kittle each made clutch saves down the stretch to keep the contest deadlocked.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.