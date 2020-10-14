Virtual learning adds increased stress on working parents

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - She cuts hair, but also this mother is trimming the hours that she dedicates to her business in order to help her three children succeed with remote learning.

A mother, a business owner and now Leigh Ann Holt feels like she’s adding teacher to the list.

“It’s crazy, it’s hectic to figure out on Saturday at 5 o’clock how my next week is going to go,” says Holt.

Since the semester began, Holt has had to cut back her focus on her hair salon and customers in order to make sure her three boys are completing their school work through remote learning.

From school to football practice, the super mom is doing it all, but she has to. Her husband works during the day so Holt is the only one who’s able to take on the challenge.

“Some days we sit and cry, some days are okay and some days it’s not, it’s hard,” said Holt.

Transitioning from hairstylist to a teacher, Holt says she spends about six hours a day catering to her kids while on the clock, and whatever doesn’t get done in the hair salon happens at home, which adds on additional hours.

“My kids need in school instruction. I’m not a teacher. I’ve been out of school 25 years, I can’t do this,” continued Holt.

Harrison County was orange according to the school alert map on Saturday so in-person classes have been suspended this week. Now parents like Holt are awaiting the new map results in hopes that their children will be

