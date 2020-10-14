Advertisement

Virtual learning adds increased stress on working parents

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - She cuts hair, but also this mother is trimming the hours that she dedicates to her business in order to help her three children succeed with remote learning.

A mother, a business owner and now Leigh Ann Holt feels like she’s adding teacher to the list.

“It’s crazy, it’s hectic to figure out on Saturday at 5 o’clock how my next week is going to go,” says Holt.

Since the semester began, Holt has had to cut back her focus on her hair salon and customers in order to make sure her three boys are completing their school work through remote learning.

From school to football practice, the super mom is  doing it all, but she has to. Her husband works during the day so Holt is the only one who’s able to take on the challenge.

“Some days we sit and cry, some days are okay and some days it’s not, it’s hard,” said Holt.

Transitioning from hairstylist to a teacher, Holt says she spends about six hours a day catering to her kids while on the clock, and whatever doesn’t get done in the hair salon happens at home, which adds on additional hours.

“My kids need in school instruction. I’m not a teacher. I’ve been out of school 25 years, I can’t do this,” continued Holt.

Harrison County was orange according to the school alert map on Saturday so in-person classes have been suspended this week. Now parents like Holt are awaiting the new map results in hopes that their children will be

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Learning Struggle

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Lewis County elementary students to start in-person, staggered learning

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Lewis County has been on a blended learning model since last month but starting Monday, elementary students be able to go back four days a week on a staggered schedule.

News

Lewis County In-Person Learning

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Pet Helpers: Luci

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
She is a Mini Dachshund weighing only 9 pounds.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Luci

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

FBI fights surge in child exploitation crimes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The FBI is reporting an increase in child exploitation crimes during the pandemic.

News

FBI Child Exploitation

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The testing will be held at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

News

Conaway Run WMA shooting range reopened

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The shooting range closed in August for renovations and repairs.

News

Elkins Police Chief reminding people to stop for school busses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Chief Bennett says that passing a school bus that is displaying its flashing warning signal is illegal and punishable by a minimum fine of $500 and/or up to 6 months in jail—even for a first offense.