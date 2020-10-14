Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 14th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another dry stretch of beautiful weather is here for us to enjoy - perfect for sightseeing those gorgeous fall colors. A few clouds this evening will clear out again tonight with a quiet night ahead. Tomorrow, starting off with sunshine but a frontal boundary approaching the region will increase cloud cover and allow winds to pick up a bit. This will bring rain into the region for Friday but most of it should be faded away in time for Friday night lights.

Thursday: Warm afternoon with clouds increasing and windy during the day. A few showers by evening into the overnight. High: 74

Friday: Cool and damp start with rain scattered across the region and moving out during the afternoon. Cold air will flow in from the North and if any of those high peaks have enough moisture leftover some flurries may be spotted late but those should be short-lived. High: 54

This Weekend: Frigid Saturday start but then bright sunshine will help warm us up a bit. Remaining dry for most of the weekend, Sunday we will see more cloud cover due to a little bit of moisture floating North of us. Highs in the upper 50s for Saturday and warming into the mid-60s (seasonable) for Sunday.