Advertisement

W.Va. Woman allegedly embezzled over $100,000 after she claims she was “blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend”

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicole Moore allegedly embezzled $157,950 from Nov. 29, 2017 to Sept. 5, 2020 while working as a loan officer at WEPCO Federal Credit Union in Kingwood.

Moore embezzled the $157,950 from 60 members account by doing cash advances on over 81 different loans, according to a police report.

More told police that the reason she took the money was because she is being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend, according tot he report.

Officials say that Moore was also caught on camera at the WEPCO ATM taking $800 from an account with her ex-boyfriends' mother’s name in it and then putting the money into her personal account.

Officials say Moore admitted to having changed members statements from paper to electronic, then she would turn off notifications on the electronic statements so that members would not notice a change in their balance.

A police report shows that a victim noticed her balance was higher than it was months before so she reported it to the company. The company looked into it and then called the Kingwood Police Department, according to officials.

Moore was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing at Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Free COVID-19 testing at Buckhannon-Upshur High School stadium parking lot from noon – 4 pm.

News

Police: Woman finds burglar hiding in her living room closet in Morgantown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On Oct. 12., Jason Staats of Morgantown allegedly broke into a home on High Street in Morgantown, W.Va. and stole a variety of items.

News

Car hit a tree on Suds Run Road, Mount Clare

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A car struck a tree on Suns Run Road in Mount Clare, W.Va. today, Oct. 14.

News

Health officials report 263 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported -- new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

Latest News

News

WVa Gov. Jim Justice, Dem challenger Salango clash in debate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice defended his shifting response to the coronavirus pandemic as personal attacks flew in a debate Tuesday night with Democratic challenger Ben Salango.

News

Mon County bars reopen

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Bars in Monongalia County were allowed to open today, Gov. Justice announced Friday.

News

Serial burglar allegedly stole items from a Bridgeport home

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Kenneth Lee Riley has been in and out of jail for similar charges since 1985 according to his criminal history.

News

Serial Burglar Arrest

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

St. Mary’s Annual Holupki Dinner postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
In a press release, St. Mary’s Orthodox Church announced that the annual Holupki Dinner will be postponed due to COVID-19.

News

U.S. Senator Capito writes a letter of concern about changes to the Provider Relief Fund

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Towards the end of the letter, Senator Capito urges Secretary Azar to carefully consider any policies that disproportionately affect rural and safety net hospitals.