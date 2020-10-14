W.Va. Woman allegedly embezzled over $100,000 after she claims she was “blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend”

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicole Moore allegedly embezzled $157,950 from Nov. 29, 2017 to Sept. 5, 2020 while working as a loan officer at WEPCO Federal Credit Union in Kingwood.

Moore embezzled the $157,950 from 60 members account by doing cash advances on over 81 different loans, according to a police report.

More told police that the reason she took the money was because she is being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend, according tot he report.

Officials say that Moore was also caught on camera at the WEPCO ATM taking $800 from an account with her ex-boyfriends' mother’s name in it and then putting the money into her personal account.

Officials say Moore admitted to having changed members statements from paper to electronic, then she would turn off notifications on the electronic statements so that members would not notice a change in their balance.

A police report shows that a victim noticed her balance was higher than it was months before so she reported it to the company. The company looked into it and then called the Kingwood Police Department, according to officials.

Moore was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

