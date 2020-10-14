Advertisement

W.Va. Woman allegedly embezzled over $100,000 after she claims she was “blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend”

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Nicole Moore allegedly embezzled $157,950 from Nov. 29, 2017 to Sept. 5, 2020 while working as a loan officer at WEPCO Federal Credit Union in Kingwood.

Moore embezzled the $157,950 from 60 members account by doing cash advances on over 81 different loans, according to a police report.

More told police that the reason she took the money was because she is being blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend, according tot he report.

Officials say that Moore was also caught on camera at the WEPCO ATM taking $800 from an account with her ex-boyfriends' mother’s name in it and then putting the money into her personal account.

Officials say Moore admitted to having changed members statements from paper to electronic, then she would turn off notifications on the electronic statements so that members would not notice a change in their balance.

A police report shows that a victim noticed her balance was higher than it was months before so she reported it to the company. The company looked into it and then called the Kingwood Police Department, according to officials.

Moore was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual learning adds increased stress on working parents

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A mother, a business owner and now Leigh Ann Holt feels like she’s adding teacher to the list.

News

Virtual Learning Struggle

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Lewis County elementary students to start in-person, staggered learning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Lewis County has been on a blended learning model since last month but starting Monday, elementary students be able to go back four days a week on a staggered schedule.

News

Lewis County In-Person Learning

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Pet Helpers: Luci

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
She is a Mini Dachshund weighing only 9 pounds.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Luci

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

FBI fights surge in child exploitation crimes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The FBI is reporting an increase in child exploitation crimes during the pandemic.

News

FBI Child Exploitation

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The testing will be held at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

News

Conaway Run WMA shooting range reopened

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The shooting range closed in August for renovations and repairs.

News

Elkins Police Chief reminding people to stop for school busses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Chief Bennett says that passing a school bus that is displaying its flashing warning signal is illegal and punishable by a minimum fine of $500 and/or up to 6 months in jail—even for a first offense.