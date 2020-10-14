WVU to open season in South Dakota vs. Texas A&M
Practice began on Wednesday for the 2020-21 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s basketball will open its 2020-21 campaign against Texas A&M in South Dakota at 1 p.m. CST on November 25.
This will be the opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.
The 8-team field also includes Ohio State, Memphis, Creighton, Utah, Dayton & Wichita State.
The Mountaineers are guaranteed to play at least two games on the weekend.
FULL SCHEDULE
Nov. 25 (All times CST)
1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M
3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah
8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State
Nov. 26
11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1
1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2
5:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1
8 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2
Nov. 27
TBD
