Advertisement

WVU to open season in South Dakota vs. Texas A&M

Practice began on Wednesday for the 2020-21 season
WVU
WVU(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s basketball will open its 2020-21 campaign against Texas A&M in South Dakota at 1 p.m. CST on November 25.

This will be the opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The 8-team field also includes Ohio State, Memphis, Creighton, Utah, Dayton & Wichita State.

The Mountaineers are guaranteed to play at least two games on the weekend.

FULL SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State 

Nov. 26

11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1

1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2

5:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1

8 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2 

Nov. 27

TBD

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU’s Ferrer-VanGinkel Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
Scored game-winning goal last Friday at Texas Tech in 82nd minute

Sports

Preston and Grafton Draw, 1-1

Updated: 19 hours ago
Both teams scored within the first ten minutes of the game

Sports

WVU prepares for Pooka

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Winless Jayhawks come to Morgantown for first Mountaineer game with fans of 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Mountaineers (2-1) vs. Kansas (0-3)

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC playoff rankings shuffle despite handful of idle teams

Updated: 23 hours ago
Bridgeport moved up to No. 2 in AAA with Spring Valley loss to Fairmont Senior

Sports

7 of 13 Big 10 teams will not compete in conference meet

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT

Sports

WVSSAC PLayoff rankings Week 7

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT

Sports

Bridgeport Cross Country Holding Out Hope for Regionals

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Indians are not allowed to participate in tomorrow’s Big 10 meet due to Harrison County’s orange status

Sports

Pirates Receive First Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
MLB announced that 2020 divisional standings determine selection order

Sports

WVU at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Kansas game this Saturday moved to FOX