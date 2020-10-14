WVU to open season in South Dakota vs. Texas A&M

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s basketball will open its 2020-21 campaign against Texas A&M in South Dakota at 1 p.m. CST on November 25.

This will be the opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The 8-team field also includes Ohio State, Memphis, Creighton, Utah, Dayton & Wichita State.

The Mountaineers are guaranteed to play at least two games on the weekend.

FULL SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1

1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2

5:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1

8 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD

