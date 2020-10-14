WVU’s Ferrer-VanGinkel Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Scored game-winning goal last Friday at Texas Tech in 82nd minute
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
The senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal last Friday in the 82nd minute at Texas Tech to lift the Mountaineers over the Red Raiders, 2-1. It was her second game-winning goal of the year.
The Barcelona, Spain native leads WVU with three goals scored this season.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.