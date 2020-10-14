WVU’s Ferrer-VanGinkel Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal last Friday in the 82nd minute at Texas Tech to lift the Mountaineers over the Red Raiders, 2-1. It was her second game-winning goal of the year.

The Barcelona, Spain native leads WVU with three goals scored this season.

