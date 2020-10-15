Advertisement

Angelica Scott is the newest recipient of the Jefferson Award

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Jefferson Awards is a rewarding exemplary public service. These recipients humbly go out into the community, and make a difference every single day without even seeking recognition for it.

Angelica Scott is the newest recipient of this award.

"Angelica, on behalf of Antero Resources and WDTV, we’d like to present you with the Jefferson Award. Rather than put it over your head, I’m just going to hand it to you,” said Randall.

The Jefferson Awards is a national non-profit organization that promotes volunteerism, activism, and public service efforts. They award recipients on both a national and local level.

“It means a lot. Not just for me, for my team. I don’t do it alone, so I have a group of amazing women alongside of me so this will be shared amongst us. the most impactful thing that we do is our emergency shelter throughout the winter. A lot of people do not have a residence to live in and sometimes our local mission is overcrowded, so that leaves people out in the elements where they could potentially die. So we are able to set up an emergency shelter when the temperatures are low to provide that warm comfort for someone to sleep safely at night. I’ve been around doing mobile outreaches now and we’ve decided to serve people that can’t get to grocery stores, but ensuring that people have a healthy meal, warm meal, each and every night is very important to all of us. it’s a basic human right that we all deserve,” said Angelica.

